Sending about 100 autonomous management judges to Damascus for interviews

According to Kurdpress, a legal source close to the autonomous administration of North and East Syria announced that about 100 judges affiliated with the justice councils of this administration are going to Damascus to conduct an interview with the Syrian Minister of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council. This action is considered a prelude to the integration of some of these judges into the official judicial structure of Syria.

According to the Northpress news agency, a legal source close to the autonomous administration announced that this action is considered as a first step to confirm and integrate 40 of these judges into the official Syrian judicial system.

According to this report, the interim government of Syria plans to employ 20 selected judges directly in the courts of Haskeh province, and 20 others will complete additional courses at the Supreme Judicial Institute of Syria before the official start of judicial activity.

This development took place after last week's meeting between Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the judges of the councils of justice affiliated with the autonomous administration. It is said that in this meeting, the issue of merging the judicial body of the autonomous administration in the Ministry of Justice of Syria was discussed.

In recent weeks, the issue of merging the judicial system in Haskeh has been accompanied by reactions; Especially after the protests against removing the Kurdish language from the sign of the Palace of Justice in this city. The protesters demanded that the Kurdish language be included alongside the Arabic language on the official signs of the judicial system.

Over the past years, the self-governing administration of North and East Syria has created an independent judicial structure in the areas under its control and managed legal affairs and dispute resolution locally by establishing courts, appointing judges, lawyers and prosecutors.

This new action indicates the continuation of coordination between Damascus and the autonomous administration regarding the future of judicial institutions in the north and east of Syria and is part of a broader dialogue about administrative and institutional integration in the country.