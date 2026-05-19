Elham Ahmad denied the report of meeting with Ojalan in Amrali

According to Kordpress, Elham Ahmed, the co-head of the Foreign Relations Department of the autonomous administration, denied the published reports about his trip to Amrali Island and the meeting with Abdullah Ocalan in a tweet and emphasized that there is currently no plan or possibility to hold the meeting.

In recent days, some Turkish media had claimed that "Elham Ahmed" along with "Mazloum Abdi", the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), traveled to Amrali Island in March of this year and met with Abdullah Ocalan.

Elham Ahmad announced by publishing a message on his official account on the X social network that such a trip was not made. He also emphasized that there is currently no plan or possibility to hold a meeting.

These statements are made while speculations about the possibility of starting new talks between the Kurdish parties and the Turkish government increased during the past weeks.