The main cause of the problems of the Kurdistan Region is internal disputes

According to Kordpress, James Jeffrey, a veteran American diplomat and former special representative of the United States for Syrian affairs, emphasized the importance of the political unity of the Kurds as the main factor in strengthening their position in Washington and said that any effective support of the United States and Western allies for the Kurdistan Region depends on the degree of coordination and "unanimity" of the Kurdish political forces.

Speaking on the sidelines of the "Iraq Dialogue" meeting of the Atlantic think tank in Washington, Geoffrey said, referring to the long-term differences between Erbil and Baghdad over oil, gas and the payment of employee salaries, "The first issue is to maintain unity within the political system and between the parties of the Kurdistan Region. I must emphasize the importance of this issue for the amount and effectiveness of the support of America, Türkiye and other friends of the region."

He added: "Kurds have many friends, but the first thing these friends expect is unity among Kurdish political actors and their being one voice."

Jeffery further described the relations between Washington and the Kurdistan Region as "very good", but noted that the traditional policy of the United States since George Bush's presidency has been to maintain the balance between Baghdad and Erbil. According to him, while respecting the special status of the Kurdistan region, America has always tried to manage its relations mainly through the central government of Iraq.

This American diplomat stated: "The United States will never choose between Baghdad and Erbil, but tries to cooperate with both sides and even bring them closer together in many cases; As he has played such a role many times in the cases related to Kirkuk and the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline.

Jeffery also cautiously dismissed reports of cuts to the Peshmerga forces by the Pentagon, saying the 2027 US budget still includes financial aid to the Peshmerga. He added: "It is still not possible to make a definitive judgment about the published figures. It should be seen how the final budget will be approved in the Congress, because the US Congress still pays special attention to the Peshmerga.

He considered the long-term crisis in the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Region to be directly related to the issue of internal disputes and warned that the continuation of political divisions will weaken the ability of the region to interact effectively with America, Europe and the countries of the region.

Jeffery also dismissed Donald Trump's recent statements about the transfer of American weapons by Kurdish groups as trivial and said: "No one, except perhaps Trump himself, believes that America's Kurdish allies and partners have done anything wrong." He added: "Trump repeatedly makes statements without careful investigation that do not necessarily have a factual basis, and until there is an official follow-up on this matter, it should not be taken seriously."

In the final part of this conversation, Jeffery addressed the developments in Syria and the peace process between Türkiye and the PKK and welcomed the initial actions of the Syrian transitional government in interacting with the Kurds. He called the return of a part of the Kurdish refugees to Afrin and the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Peace Forces into the new Syrian security and military structures a "positive sign".

He emphasized: "This process has been successful so far, but its continuation requires international cooperation and supervision."

Jeffery also described the peace process between Turkey and the PKK as "real and important" and said: "Now most of the political parties in Turkey, along with the Kurdist Dem Party, which represents a significant part of the Kurds in this country, support this process, and that is why it should be welcomed."