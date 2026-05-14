SDF has not received financial aid from any party; It is possible that I will meet Öcalan in Türkiye

According to Kordpress, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), denied some claims about American financial support and the nature of these forces, and emphasized that the SDF has never received direct financial aid from any party. He also pointed to the process of political and security talks with Damascus and said that the current priority of these forces is the implementation of the unity agreement with the Syrian interim government and the integration of military and administrative structures within the framework of this government. He also announced the possibility of meeting Abdullah Ocalan during his planned trip to Türkiye.

Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in an interview with the American website Al-Monitor, discussed various issues, including the process of the agreement with Damascus, the status of the forces under his command, regional relations and the role of the United States in the developments in Syria.

In this conversation, he emphasized that the statements of some American officials, including Donald Trump, about the way of supporting the Kurds and the nature of the SDF forces were false. According to him, these forces have never received direct money from any side, and financial aid related to the war against ISIS was allocated by the Pentagon for the same purpose, and the Americans themselves were responsible for managing and spending it.

Referring to the process of talks with Damascus, he said that currently the most important focus of the SDF is the correct implementation of the unity agreement with the Syrian government. According to this agreement, the military forces of the SDF will be integrated into the Syrian army, and the self-governing institutions will also be included in the structure of the central government.

He emphasized that the goal of this process is its fair implementation in such a way that the rights and characteristics of the Kurdish regions are preserved and protected. According to him, it has been agreed that the security forces in the predominantly Kurdish areas will remain in their current form and not change.

He also said about the structure of the forces, the forces that have been integrated into the Syrian army receive their salaries from the government, and there are about 3,000 soldiers in each brigade. According to him, the efforts to fully integrate the SDF forces into the Syrian army continue, and this issue is still in the negotiation phase, and in the meantime, the autonomous administration will pay the salaries of the forces that have not yet been integrated.

In another part of this conversation, Abdi mentioned the issue of prisoners and said that so far the Syrian government has released about 900 prisoners, while the SDF forces have also released more than 500 prisoners. However, about 500 members of the SDF, as well as Kurdish civilians, are still in the custody of the Syrian government, and he expressed hope that this issue would be resolved as soon as possible.

Mazloum Abdi went on to discuss the role of America in the developments in Syria and said that Washington has supported the Syrian government at times and this was unexpected for them. He added that when the war started, the United States could have acted sooner and more effectively to stop the fighting and prevent the advance of the central government forces, but according to him, this action was taken too late and only intervened when the government forces were approaching the predominantly Kurdish areas. He also emphasized that the SDF forces did not fight for self-defense in the war against ISIS, but intervened to prevent the global threat of ISIS, and the financial aid was also under the control and management of the Americans themselves.

In another part of his speech, he emphasized that the media reports about the meeting with Turkish officials are not accurate, but there are relations and contacts with Türkiye, and he refused to give details. He also added that the participation of the Syrian government in any dialogue between Damascus and Ankara can bring better results.

In the end, Abdi said that his travel plan to Türkiye is being prepared and it is possible that he will have a meeting with Abdullah Öcalan during this trip.