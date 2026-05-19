Pursuing torture claims in the Lalezar case by the Human Rights Committee of the Kurdistan Region

According to Kordpress, the head of the human rights committee announced that this institution has made several visits to Sulaymaniyah in the framework of following up the Lalezar case and the situation of prisoners.

In the text of the statement, it is stated that this delegation first met with "Omar Ahmed Mohammad", the head of Sulaymaniyah Court of Appeals, to review the latest developments related to the transfer of the Lalehzar case to the Court of Appeals.

According to this statement, the members of the human rights organization have also met with "Mohammed Qadir Tawfiq" known as "Hamresh"; The person who claimed in the court session that he faced all kinds of torture during the interrogation.

This committee also met with "Karzan Ahmed Mohammad" who had been published on social networks about his torture.

In another part of this statement, it is stated that the human rights organization board also visited the prison for women and juveniles to follow up on the issue of suicide of one of the detained juveniles; An event that has become controversial after the news that he ended his life with a rope-like device. Meanwhile, the family of this teenager believes that he did not commit suicide.

The Human Rights Committee has emphasized that it will record a set of information and findings in its reports and present them to the relevant institutions, and at the same time, it has emphasized the need to respect the rule of law and human rights.

At the end of this statement, it is stated that more details of these visits will be published later in an official statement on the official page of the human rights organization.