14 cabinet ministers Zaidi received a vote of confidence from the Iraqi parliament

According to Kurdpress, the meeting of the Iraqi Parliament for the vote of confidence in Ali Falah al-Zaidi's cabinet was held on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and the House of Representatives of Iraq then gave a vote of confidence to 14 ministers of the al-Zaidi cabinet.

Four Kurdish ministers of the Al-Zaidi cabinet were nominated, three of them won a vote of confidence with the parliamentary majority.

Kurdish ministers:

Khaled Shawani from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Minister of Justice

Sarwah Abdulwahid from the new generation movement as the minister of environment

Fawad Hossein from the Kurdistan Democratic Party as Minister of Foreign Affairs

It is worth mentioning that Ribaz Hamlan from the Kurdistan Democratic Party failed to win the vote of confidence of the representatives as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

During the meeting of the Iraqi Parliament for the vote of confidence in the government cabinet headed by Ali Zaidi, political differences over the candidate for the Ministry of Interior caused tension and conflict inside the parliament.

According to reports, the atmosphere of the meeting became tense after the differences between the political currents were raised, and arguments and verbal conflicts occurred among a number of representatives.

At the same time, Draw Media reported that the candidates for the ministries of planning and higher education could not get the necessary votes and the process of recounting and recounting their votes is underway.

Reports indicate that most of the tensions have occurred between the representatives of the Tohadad coalition led by Mohammad Al-Halbousi and the movement related to Mushani Samrai.

These developments happen while the Iraqi parliament has put the review of the cabinet composition and the vote of confidence in the ministers of the new government on its agenda on May 14, 2026.