Protest of 10 Syrian Kurdish parties for the share of 4 seats in the People's Assembly

According to Kurdpress, 10 Kurdish parties in Syrian Kurdistan issued a joint statement and protested against the appointment of 4 seats for Kurdish representation in the Syrian People's Assembly, calling this decision a "political deception" and contrary to the demographic and political realities of this country.

In this statement, it is stated that in a situation where different groups of Syria are waiting for the formation of a government based on citizenship and real participation, such decisions are not only not an answer to the demands of the people, but also the continuation of exclusion and marginalization policies against the Kurds.

The signatory parties emphasized that limiting Kurdish representation to 4 seats out of the total 210 seats in the parliament is a clear distortion of demographic realities, and the role of Kurds in Syria is ignored as a historical and authentic component. The statement claims that Kurds make up about 20% of Syria's population, but are deprived of real participation in national decision-making.

These parties declared that they completely reject this process and consider it a continuation of past discriminatory and racist policies, which aim to weaken the Kurdish issue.

In another part of the statement, it is stated that the Kurds want at least 40 seats for representatives with a clear Kurdish national orientation so that they can participate in the political process of the country in a real way.

It has also been warned that accepting such a quota will have negative consequences on the presence of Kurds in other government institutions, including the executive branch, judiciary and diplomatic institutions.

In the end, these parties announced that they will continue their political and diplomatic efforts in the framework of cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to form a structure based on real participation and a new constitution that recognizes the rights of all ethnic groups, including the Kurds.

The signatories of this statement include the following parties:

The Kurdish Liberal Party in Syria, the Green Democratic Party, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party, the Kurdistan Communist Party, the Syrian Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Kurdistan Democratic Change Party, the Kurdistan National Rally Party, the Kurdistan Defenders Party, the Kurdish Democratic Day Party in Syria and the New Kurdistan Movement.