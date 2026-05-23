The meeting of the Emiral delegation with Abdullah Öcalan on May 24

According to Kurdpress, Sezaei Tamoli, the co-chairman of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) announced that tomorrow (May 24) the Emrali delegation will go to Amrali Island and meet with Abdullah Ojalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Deputy Co-Chairman of Dem Party Sezai Temli, who appeared on the İLKE TV program, announced that Parvin Boldan, Medhat Sanjar and Faiq Özgur Erol, members of the delegation, will meet with Abdullah Öcalan on May 24.

According to him, the last meeting of this delegation was held on March 27.

This meeting takes place within the framework of the periodic meetings of the Emrali delegation with Ocalan in Amrali Island prison.