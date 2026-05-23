The departure of the last group of ISIS families with Australian citizenship from the Rouge camp

According to Kurdpress, the last group of women and children affiliated with ISIS, who had Australian citizenship, left the Rouge camp in the north and east of Syria and returned to their country.

According to Hawar News Agency, an official at the Rouge camp in Derrick City, the group included the last ISIS families with Australian citizenship who left the camp yesterday.

This official announced that this group consisted of 21 people, including 7 women and 14 children, who were handed over to the relevant parties on May 21 to be returned to their country.

He also emphasized that no Australian citizens are currently present in this camp.

It should be mentioned that the Roj camp is one of the detention centers for the families of ISIS-affiliated people in the north and east of Syria, which has witnessed the transfer and return of some foreign nationals many times over the past years.