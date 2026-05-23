The meeting of the Syrian Interior Minister with the internal security commanders of Haskeh

According to Kurdpress, Anas Khattab, the interior minister of the Syrian interim government, met in Damascus with Marwan Al-Ali, the internal security commander of Hasaka province, Mahmoud Khalil Ali, his deputy, and a number of commanders of the women's internal security forces.

According to the media related to the interim government of Syria, Anas Khattab, the minister of the interior of this government, held a meeting with Marwan Al-Ali, the internal security commander of Hasaka province, his deputy, Mahmoud Khalil Ali, and a number of commanders of the women's internal security forces in Damascus.

According to this report, this meeting was held in the framework of reviewing the security situation and strengthening cooperation between the relevant parties and in line with the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian interim government.

In this meeting, several cases related to the security situation of Haskeh province, as well as solutions for the development of working mechanisms and cooperation between the parties were discussed.