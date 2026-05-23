The right to self-determination is not negotiable

According to Kurdpress, "Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri", the spiritual leader of the Syrian Druzes, announced in an official message that the right to self-determination for them is not a matter of trade and commerce.

According to Rodav Network, he emphasized in an official message that their main goal is to "liberate the regions and fulfill the people's demands".

In a part of his message about the interim government of Syria, Hikmat al-Hajri said: "It has been proven that it is difficult to live with these groups."

The leader of the Syrian Druze also emphasized that their demands and right to self-determination are not negotiable and added that they do not accept any conditional or imposed agreement.

He said: "No matter how hard they try, they cannot impose anything on us by force. We do not accept any kind of leadership or government other than what the people choose. We will not allow our land and dignity to be attacked."

Hikmat al-Hajri also announced that they are in a powerful and entitled situation and added that they have shared their situation with the international community and are monitoring the developments.

He emphasized that serious measures should be taken to stop the violations, end the sieges and protect the lives and dignity of citizens.

In another part of this message, he mentioned the situation of the Druze in Suwayda province, who are involved in political and security tensions with the Syrian interim government and want independent administration of their regions.

Hikmat al-Hijri stated that his main goal was to prevent the imposition of decisions by foreign parties.

He also mentioned that in the July 2025 ceasefire, it was agreed that the captives and abductees would be released and the fate of the missing people determined.

He also demanded the liberation of destroyed cities and villages.

In the end, Hikmat al-Hajri emphasized that they are taking steps towards achieving the right to self-determination and said: "We will avoid the domination of groups that have proven to be difficult to live with."