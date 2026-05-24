10 members of ISIS were arrested in the joint operation between Türkiye and Syria

According to Kurdpress, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MET) announced in a statement that they have arrested 10 ISIS members in a joint operation with the Syrian Intelligence Service.

According to Anatolia news agency, in the joint operation of the organization of dead cultivation and the Syrian intelligence service, 10 ISIS members who were wanted internationally were arrested in Syria and transferred to Turkey.

According to security sources, one of the arrested was related to the perpetrators of the Ankara train station terrorist attack in 2015.

Turkish officials announced that these people were active in the so-called "Farouq Office" structure affiliated with ISIS and were involved in planning, propaganda, military training and some attacks against Turkey.

Among those arrested, there are people accused of participating in attacks against Turkish army forces, media activity for ISIS and cooperation with the operational networks of this group.

As a result of the joint investigation by Met and the Turkish Anti-Terrorism Police, 9 of the arrested persons have been imprisoned and the detention period of another person has been extended.