Amnesty Laws Only Include PKK Members

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek answered questions about the possibility of approving a general amnesty and legal regulations related to the peace process in an interview with the TRT News channel on the evening of July 24.

Gurlek announced that the draft law prepared within the framework of this process includes 15 articles and is expected to be placed on the agenda of the Turkish Parliament's Justice Commission next week and then sent to the general assembly for consideration.

The peace process has reached a good stage

The Turkish Justice Minister said: "As far as I know, the process of Turkey without terrorism has reached a good stage.Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also provided explanations in this regard. The bill has reached a stage where it will be presented to the Justice Commission and then to the plenary session of the parliament next week.

He added: "As far as I know, a 15-article text has been prepared. The parliament is following this process and we are not involved in it. The Ministry of Justice can only make technical proposals during the legislative drafting stage and upon request; but this process should be completed as soon as possible."

The amnesty package only concerns PKK members

In response to the discussions on the "amnesty", Görlek said: "This issue has been raised in the form of a separate package and specifically concerns only members of the PKK armed organization. There are no provisions on amnesty in this package and there is no law for a specific person. It is up to the parliament to decide on these issues."He continued: "There are currently no regulations or plans for a general amnesty. Of course, you know that whenever a law is drafted in parliament, this issue can be put on the agenda; but the current package only includes provisions for PKK members."