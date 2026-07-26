We have disbanded the PKK and ended the armed struggle against Turkey

According to Kurdistan Press, Mustafa Karasu, a member of the KCK Executive Council, in an exclusive interview with Media Khabar Network, evaluated the peace process and democratic society and its legal requirements.Referring to the PKK's decision to disband and end the armed struggle against Turkey, Karasu said: "We have disbanded the party and ended the armed struggle against Turkey. We have declared that if the conditions for political and democratic activity are provided, there is complete freedom of thought and organization, and we do not face any obstacles on the path to solving the Kurdish issue and democratization, we can participate in the political and democratic struggle."

He added: "We consider this process to be correct and support it. If the process progresses, weapons will also be eliminated from the cycle and we have no objections in this regard; but if the issue is examined only at the level of disarmament, this approach is not correct and will mean a continuation of the impasse."

Qarasu emphasized: "If this process is limited to laying down weapons alone, even a child knows that such an action alone is not a solution and will create new problems. For this reason, a rational and logical approach must be taken."

Legal and constitutional reforms must be carried out

The KCK Executive Council member said that the peace process must include legal and constitutional reforms in addition to disarmament. Referring to the report of the Democracy, Fraternity and Solidarity Commission, he added that the commission also emphasized that results cannot be achieved with security policies alone: ​​"Without making legal changes, the necessary constitutional reforms must be made. There are also decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the Turkish Constitutional Court that have not been implemented so far. The new law should also be prepared based on such an approach."

Our goal is to free Abdullah Öcalan, he must be released

Emphasizing the need to change the conditions for Abdullah Öcalan, Karasu said: "Ocalan's situation can no longer be the same as before. If the previous conditions continue, this process cannot proceed as it should. He cannot communicate with public opinion, speak to society through the media or be in contact with us. The government must also understand this reality and take steps in this regard."

He added: "Our goal is to free Abdullah Öcalan. In the first stage, the necessary facilities must be provided for his free activity and after a short period of time, he must be released. As long as Öcalan is not released, who can talk about solving the Kurdish issue?"

Karasu said that it is difficult to continue the process in a situation where it is not clear whether Abdullah Öcalan will be released or not, and added: "A way must be found to achieve Öcalan's freedom.The current situation is unacceptable and his release must be achieved without prolonging this issue.”

PKK prisoners must be released and activists abroad must be allowed to return

The KCK Executive Council member also called for the return of political activists abroad and the release of prisoners.

Karasu said: “If the democratic political arena is opened, those who have been active in this field and have been in an illegal situation or have been forced to leave the country must be able to return immediately. Many of our friends must also be released from prison.”

He emphasized that a new law to be drafted within the framework of the peace process must also include the return of political activists and the release of prisoners and provide the basis for their participation in democratic politics.