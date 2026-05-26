Masrour Barzani's sarcastic reaction to the question about not meeting the Iraqi president

According to Kurdpress, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, responded to a reporter's question about the reason for not going to meet the President of Iraq.

The reporter asked him: "Why didn't you visit the president?" This issue has been asked by many people.

Masrour Barzani replied: "Go ask this question to the same people!"

This answer comes while after the election of Nizar Amadi, a figure close to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, as the president of Iraq, relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Iraqi presidency have entered a tense phase.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party had previously described the process of electing Nizar Amadi as illegal and outside of the internal agreements of the Kurds and declared that the new president was elected with the support of the Shiite currents and is not a true representative of the Kurds.

In the past weeks, Democratic Party officials have repeatedly emphasized that the election of the president should have been done within the framework of the agreement between the Kurdish parties and then referred to the Iraqi parliament; According to the Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan did not accept it, and by relying on political coalitions in Baghdad, it promoted its candidate to the presidency.

Masrour Barzani's recent answer is interpreted as another sign of the continued dissatisfaction and coldness of the Democratic Party's relations with the new Iraqi president.