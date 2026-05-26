We are not aware of the delivery of weapons by the United States

According to Kurdpress, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, announced that if America has provided weapons to one of the parties, it knows without a doubt to whom those weapons were delivered and should reveal the name of that party.

Barzani said: "This question should be asked to America itself, because if America has delivered weapons, it must know to whom it has delivered them."

He added: "I can say on behalf of the government of the Kurdistan Region that we do not know about this issue, and the party to whom the United States handed over the weapons should be identified and revealed later.

The statements of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region are raised while there have been discussions and speculations about the delivery of some weapons and the role of different parties in this case.