Ali Hame Saleh: The competition of regional parties is about closeness to radical Sunnis and Hashd al-Shaabi

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hama Saleh reacted to Masrour Barzani's recent visits and movements in Baghdad, harshly criticizing the ruling parties of the Kurdistan Region, accusing them of being involved in the competition to get closer to different Iraqi currents instead of defending the "Kurdish cause".

The head of the Patriotic Position Movement wrote in a critical message: "Now the competition between them is about who will get closer to the radical Sunnis, Hashd al-Shaabi, and the drone groups, and in return, destroy the other side."

He described the result of this situation as "dividing into two separate fronts to destroy each other" and added ironically: "Which Kordayeti?! Which patriotism?!

Ali Hame Saleh also accused the main parties of the Kurdistan Region that they only believe in "party government, party army, party security apparatus, party court and party geography" and do not believe in forming an efficient government structure and joint institutions in the Kurdistan Region.

The statements of this political figure are raised while in recent days, Masrour Barzani has met and consulted with some political currents in Baghdad.