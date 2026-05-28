The Turkish government should take the necessary steps for the peace process without delay

According to Kurdpress, the management of the Turkish Kurdish liberation movement, by publishing a statement, called on the coalition government of the Justice and Development Party and the Turkish National Movement Party (AKP-MHP) to take the necessary steps to advance the peace process and solve the Kurdish issue in Türkiye without wasting time. In this statement, it was emphasized that the government should deal with the current process with "seriousness and responsibility" and prepare the ground for the realization of a democratic solution.

According to the Ferat News Agency, the statement of the management of the Turkish Kurdish liberation movement stated that "Abdullah Ocalan", the imprisoned leader of the PKK, had clearly raised the Kurdish issue and its solution on February 27, 2025, by publishing the call for "Peace and Democratic Society". Also, Sri Soraya Onder, one of the figures close to the peace process, emphasized the necessity of providing legal and political foundations for the success of this process.

Referring to the developments after this call, the management of the Turkish Kurdish Liberation Movement announced: "The Kurdish Liberation Movement announced a ceasefire one day after Öcalan's call, and then during its twelfth congress, which was held between May 5 and 7, it ended its activities under the title of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and decided to stop the armed struggle. In the past year and a half, no conflict has occurred, and even a symbolic ceremony of burning weapons was held. became." In the continuation of the statement, it is stated that some practical measures were also taken in order to reduce tensions; including the withdrawal of PKK forces from within the borders of Türkiye, the release of two officials of the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MET) and the evacuation of some war tunnels outside the borders of Türkiye. According to the management of the movement, these actions have shown a serious will to end the armed struggle and solve the Kurdish issue through democratic politics.

This statement also emphasized the necessity of starting the "second stage of the peace process" and added that Ocalan called for a transition from "negative peace" to "positive peace"; A stage that requires the complete elimination of the factors of conflict, the adoption of political freedom laws and the guarantee of local democracy. The management of the movement emphasized that in order to play Ocalan's role at this stage, his legal status must be determined and the necessary conditions for free political activity must be provided.

In another part of this statement, the leadership of the movement accused the Turkish government of delaying the implementation of the promises made and added: "During the March 27 meeting in Amrali, it was promised that the government would prepare new laws in April to advance the peace process, but not only such laws were not proposed, but they were also not allowed to meet with Öcalan for nearly two months."

The movement's management also criticized the recent positions of MHP leader Dolat Baghcheli, describing his May 18 statement as a "solution-less roadmap focused on purification." In this statement, it is stated that, contrary to some of Bahceli's initial statements about Öcalan's role as a "coordinator of peace", in his new positions, there is no mention of political freedom or the free participation of movement members in democratic politics.

The statement also pointed to pressures against the Republican People's Party (CHP), accusing the Turkish government of restricting the political space and weakening democracy.

The management of the movement has warned that the attack on the opposition parties and the restriction of political activities increase doubts about the possibility of realizing a real peace process in Türkiye.

In the end, the management of the Turkish Kurdish liberation movement noted that it will continue to strive for the success of the "Peace and Democratic Society" process, but the realization of this goal depends on providing the necessary conditions for the free political activity of Abdullah Ocalan and the members of the movement. This statement finally asked the Turkish government to take the necessary practical measures without delay to achieve a stable and democratic solution in Türkiye.