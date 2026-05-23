The Turkish court ruled to cancel the Congress of the People's Republican Party

According to Kordpress, the Ankara Regional Court issued its verdict in the case related to the 38th Congress of the Republican People's Party of Turkey (CHP) in 2023, and based on that, the current president and board of directors of the party led by "Ozgur Özel" were temporarily removed from their positions, and the previous board of directors led by "Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu" took over the responsibility of the party again.

According to Rudaw Network, Branch 36 of the Ankara Regional Law Court declared that the 38th CHP Congress, which was held on November 4 and 5, 2023, lacks legal validity due to "absolute nullity". This court also ruled that all ordinary and extraordinary congresses and decisions made within the party after that date are considered null and void.

According to the court ruling, Özgur Ozel, the members of the Central Committee, the Party Council, and the Supreme Disciplinary Committee, who reached their positions during the 2023 Congress, will be removed from their responsibilities until the decision is finalized. It was also decided; Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the former board of directors of the party, who were in their positions before holding this congress, should temporarily return to their duties.

The court also declared the provincial congress of the CHP in Istanbul, which was held on October 8, 2023, void with the same legal reasoning, and considered all the decisions made in it to be invalid.

This decision was issued by consensus and there is a possibility of an appeal in the Supreme Court of Türkiye within the next two weeks.

After the publication of this ruling, CHP sent a message to its members and asked all party members and organizations to attend the central building of the party at the invitation of Ozgur Ozel.

The legal term "absolute nullity" refers to a situation in which a legal act is completely invalidated from the beginning due to its violation of mandatory laws, public order, or moral principles.

Özgur Ozel was able to win the competition with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at the 38th CHP Congress in 2023 and take over the leadership of the party. After this victory, Lutfo Savash, together with a number of party representatives, filed a lawsuit to annul the congress and demanded the return of the previous board of directors of the party.