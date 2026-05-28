the Democratic Party does not deal with tiny seats

According to Kurdpress, Ari Harsin, the head of the 4th branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Sulaymaniyah, said in a statement about the alliance between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the New Generation Movement: "The Patriotic Union is a long-standing force with history and does not need to be divided."

He implicitly mentioned the 15 seats of this movement without directly mentioning the "new generation", but the reporters asked in response to his words: "Does this mean that the 15 seats of the new generation are petty?" Yes, Harsin also said in response: "Numbers and figures are not everything."

Following these statements, there were reactions in the political and media environment of the Kurdistan Region.

One of the political activists criticized Harsin's words and wrote: "The person who calls 15 parliamentary seats petty, last week gathered 12 parties without a single parliamentary seat."

He also accused the Democratic Party of using "manipulated" votes to keep a coalition seat, referring to the last election.

These reactions are raised while the differences and political competitions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the New Generation Movement continue over coalitions and the formation of the new government of the Kurdistan Region.