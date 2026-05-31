Iraq signs an air transport agreement with five countries

According to Kurdpress, the Iraqi Cabinet of Ministers approved that the authority to negotiate and sign draft air transport agreements between the Iraqi government and the governments of Oman, Algeria, France, Cyprus, and Rwanda be given to the head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Organization.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Iraq published the details of the decisions taken in the meeting on the 25th of this month (May), the most important of which are as follows:

Financial transparency deadline: The Cabinet mandated all ministries and provinces that have not yet submitted their financial data to submit this information to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and the Cleanliness Organization as soon as possible.

Abolition of double taxation with Oman: The bill for the approval of the agreement to prevent "double taxation" between the government of Iraq and the Kingdom of Oman was approved by the Council of Ministers and sent to the parliament for legal procedures.

Accession to international organizations: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the bill for Iraq's accession to the Convention establishing the "International Organization for Aids to Maritime Navigation" (IALA); The convention that came into effect on August 22, 2024.

Development of air relations: Finally, full authority to negotiate and sign draft air transport agreements between the government of the Republic of Iraq and the countries of Oman, Algeria, France, Cyprus and Rwanda to the head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Organization.