According to Kurdpress, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region announced about the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government and early elections that the Patriotic Union is fully ready to form a new cabinet and hold early elections.

Qabad Talabani pointed out that the main problem is not just holding meetings; Rather, the political currents must understand that the future government needs real participation, joint work and coexistence.

In the end, he emphasized that his party is ready whenever a joint meeting is set. He also mentioned that they look with great respect at the initiative of Salahuddin Bahauddin, the Secretary General of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan.

In another part of his speech, Qabad Talabani stated that the Patriotic Union is ready to meet with the Democratic Party to discuss the formation of the government.

He added: "The Patriotic Union welcomes any option that will take us out of this political impasse as a solution; "But the easiest solution is for the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party to come together and agree."

Regarding the formation of the new cabinet, the deputy prime minister of the Kurdistan Region stated: "We agree with the formation of the government."

He also said about early elections: "We are ready for early elections."