We will not retreat from the goal of the freedom of Öcalan and the Kurdish people

According to Kurdpress, the People's Defense Forces (HPG) issued a statement on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the June 1st 2004 campaign, while emphasizing the continuation of the struggle within the framework of Abdullah Öcalan's ideas, and announced that under no circumstances will they give up the goal of guaranteeing the freedom of Öcalan and the Kurdish people.

According to the Euphrates News Agency, the HPG press and information center published a statement on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the beginning of the campaign on June 1, 2004, and considered this day a turning point in the struggle for freedom, democracy and honorable life of the Kurdish people.

In this statement, HPG honored the memory of those killed in this movement, including Ali Haider Khaitan, Sakineh Jansez, Adel Biliki, Noda Karkar, Dalal Amed and Nuruddin Sufi, and emphasized on their continued path.

HPG also pointed to the arrest of Abdullah Ocalan in 1999, describing it as part of efforts to weaken the Kurdish movement and claiming that Ocalan has offered a solution to the democratic solution of the Kurdish issue by presenting a "paradigm of a democratic and ecological society based on women's freedom."

In the continuation of this statement, it is stated that the forces of this group, after the announcement of a ceasefire and withdrawal in 1999, provided a suitable ground for the political solution of the Kurdish issue, but according to HPG, the Turkish government, instead of using this opportunity, followed the policies of denying and eliminating the Kurdish movement; The issue that led to the beginning of the campaign on June 1, 2004.

In another part of its statement, HPG emphasized that the Kurdish issue cannot be solved through pressure and security policies, and considered the release of Abdullah Ocalan, his role in the negotiation process and the opening of the path of democratic politics as a requirement for achieving a sustainable solution.

The group also announced that it will not allow the "achievements and values ​​of the Kurdish people" to remain without results and its members will continue to fight by adhering to Ocalan's line of thought.

In the end, HPG congratulated the supporters, families of the dead and its members on the anniversary of the June 1st campaign, emphasizing the continuation of the struggle and pursuit of the goal of the freedom of Öcalan and the Kurdish people.