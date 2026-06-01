The heads of the party called for the immediate release of the prisoners in the Gezi case

According to Kordpress, "Tolai Hatem Ogulari" and "Tunjer Bakrkhan", the co-chairs of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), simultaneously with the 13th anniversary of the Gezi Park protests, published messages regarding this event as a symbol of freedom and civil resistance and called for the immediate release of the prisoners of the Gezi case.

"Tolay Hatem Ogulari" and "Tunjer Bekerkhan", the co-chairs of the Democratic Party, published messages on the X social network on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the Gezi Park protests in Türkiye.

In his message, Tolai Hatem Ogulari described the Gezi protests as a symbol of freedom, solidarity and the will to live together and wrote that the spirit of hope, courage and coexistence of this movement continues to inspire the community. He emphasized that Gezi was a symbol of the will of millions of people and one of the most prominent examples of civil resistance against what he called darkness and oppression.

He also criticized the judicial process related to the Gezi case and stated that trying to marginalize this movement through court orders, punishment and prison cannot destroy its place in the collective memory of Turkish society. Hatem Ogulari called for the immediate release of the prisoners in the Gezi case and honored the memory of those who died in these protests.

In his message, Tunjar Bekerkhan also described Gezi protests as a democratic protest against injustice, pressure and political imposition. He said that these protests were an important experience in which the spirit of pluralism and social coexistence showed itself.

Bakr Khan added that the spirit of Ghazi is still alive in the movements and demands related to the environment, workers' rights, peace, freedom and justice. He emphasized that Dem Party, inspired by the legacy of these protests, will continue to try to realize a just, equal, free and peace-based society.

In the end, the co-chairman of the Democratic Party honored the memory of the people who lost their lives during the Gezi protests and emphasized that their ideals will continue to live on in the struggle for freedom and democracy.