The warning of the international coalition about the escape of thousands of ISIS members and affiliates from the north and east of Syria

According to Kurdpress, the US-led Operation Resolute Command announced that between 15,000 and 20,000 ISIS-affiliated people have disappeared or escaped from camps and prisons in the north and east of Syria.

In the report published by the US General Command "Operation Resolute", attention has been drawn to the security threats caused by the escape of thousands of ISIS members and their families from camps and prisons in the north and east of Syria.

According to this report, between 15,000 and 20,000 people who were suspected of being connected to Daesh disappeared or fled following the collapse of the detention and surveillance system due to attacks by groups affiliated with the interim government at the beginning of the year.

According to this report, following the mass exodus of foreign women and children, the population of "Alhol" camp has decreased from around 23,400 people to less than 1,500 people.

In this report, it is also mentioned that about 1,500 people escaped from "Shadadi" prison.

In the continuation of the report, it is warned that ISIS cells can expand their activities by reorganizing.