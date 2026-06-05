"Türkiye without terrorism" law should be approved before the parliament vacation

According to Kordpress, Sarukhan Oluch, a member of the parliamentary commission and representative of Antalya from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), criticized the slowness of the legislative process in the framework of the so-called "Peace and Democratic Society" process and announced that the most important step at this stage is the approval of the "Turkey Without Terrorism Law"; A law that, according to him, will pave the way for other legal and political reforms.

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan's meetings with the Dem Party delegation, Oloch said that Ocalan also emphasized the necessity of passing such a law. According to him, this law is supposed to determine the legal status of the members of structures that have declared their dissolution and given up armed struggle; An issue for which there is no clear legal framework in Türkiye.

He emphasized that until this law is approved, it will not be practically possible to amend other laws such as the Law on Execution of Sentences, the Law on Combating Terrorism, the Law on Local Administrations and even some articles of the Turkish Penal Code. Oluch referred to this law as the "core" or "fundamental cell" of the new process.

The Dem Party representative also warned against the prolongation of the process and said Ocalan has repeatedly emphasized the need to take quick steps. According to him, increasing social divisions inside Turkey, economic problems, as well as tense regional developments, especially the war between Iran, Israel and the United States, are among the factors that can endanger the future of this process.

Oluch added that no official draft has yet been provided to the Democratic Party, but the party has prepared its proposals and believes that the parliament should decide on this law before the start of the summer vacation.

Pointing out that an important part of the democratic principles discussed in the commission's report has the relative support of the parties, he said that the content of the law is as important as the time of its approval, and a comprehensive, inclusive and non-discriminatory law should be drafted so that no group is excluded from it.

This representative of the Democratic Party also positively evaluated the recent statements of Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtolmoş about the necessity of political consensus and said that all parties that supported the commission's report should participate in drafting the law.

Referring to the recent crisis in the People's Republican Party (CHP) and the Congress annulment case, Oluch said that the intervention of the judicial system in political contests is an attempt to engineer politics, and such actions can also negatively affect the process of negotiations. He expressed hope that the CHP will not stay away from participating in the process of drafting new laws despite its internal problems.

According to Oluch, if the parties reach an initial agreement on the text of the law, the process of approving it can be very fast and pass through specialized commissions and the general floor of the parliament within a few days. In the end, he emphasized that the Democratic Party will discuss with all the parties present in the parliamentary commission to advance this process and asked the government to deal with this issue more responsibly.