They tried to make the Kurds victims of regional deals

According to Kurdpress, "Abdul Karim Omar", the representative of the European Council for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, evaluated the recent events in Syrian Kurdistan and stated that the diplomatic negotiations that are conducted at the regional and international level have a direct impact on the achievements of the Kurds.

In an interview with the Euphrates News Agency, Abdulkarim Omar, the representative of the European Council of Self-Governing Management, stated that the events of recent months should be evaluated in an integrated manner and stated that the meetings held in Paris, the negotiations of the special representative of the United States of America, the diplomatic processes in which Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also participated, and the agreements between Damascus and Israel should be analyzed together.

They wanted to sacrifice the Kurds to regional markets

Omar announced that the regional powers showed a joint approach to undermine the political achievements of the Kurds and said: "The attacks that started in Aleppo were also a result of this process and the coalition."

Abdul Karim Omar considered the events that happened to be a continuation of the same efforts that have been made against the Kurds in the course of history and added: "History repeated itself once again." They wanted to make the Kurds victims of regional markets again."

We must also discuss our shortcomings

Omar stated that, despite this, it is necessary for Kurdish politics to face its shortcomings, to learn from the trends and said: "It is important to boldly ask the question 'where did we fail?' We should seriously discuss our shortcomings and draw conclusions from it. But nevertheless, we have the power to act and our action continues."

The action is not only for the Kurds, but for all of Syria

Omar stated that it is important for the Kurdish people to continue their way by strengthening their social, cultural and political presence and stated that the action in Syrian Kurdistan is not only for the rights of the Kurds, but for the democratization of all of Syria.

Omar announced that a new Syria should be built based on the constitution and democratic laws and said: "Our action is as much an action to protect the achievements of the Kurdish people as it is an action to democratize Syria."

The people of Syrian Kurdistan are determined to protect their achievements

Omar said that the people of Syrian Kurdistan are determined to protect their achievements and noted that the self-governing management model with women's scouts is known around the world and the operation against ISIS has also been welcomed by the international public opinion.

The process of democratic integration is progressing slowly

Omar also spoke about the integration process that began on January 29, and stated that talks are ongoing on the integration of institutional, administrative and military structures into the Syrian government system.

Omar mentioned some positive events related to Kurdish language and identity and said: "Recognizing Nowruz as an official holiday and recognizing Kurdish identity are important steps, but these are not enough. Omar said: "In terms of the fundamental rights of the Kurdish people, although these steps are important, they are not complete. "The action to guarantee the rights of the Kurds through the constitution continues."

Abdul Karim Omar criticized the approach of the interim government in Damascus and stated that the process of democratic integration is progressing slowly, the central administration intends to buy time in many issues, but the Kurdish people continue their determination for diplomatic and political action.

No agreement has been reached regarding YPJ

Omar stated that not all problems have been solved in the political arena either; Despite the agreement on the merger of the four brigades, no agreement has been reached on the YPJ. Omar clarified that the administration of Sham did not accept the current structure of the YPJ and wants to evaluate this force under the cover of the Ministry of Interior and emphasized that no agreement has been reached in this matter yet.

At the end of his speech, Abdul Karim Omar stated that there are different opinions in some military and political topics and declared that, despite this, they are determined to continue political and democratic action. Omar said: "Despite all the hardships and difficulties, we continue our action. We promise our people; We will continue our political action and resistance until the end. We believe in solving these problems.