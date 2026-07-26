Two dismissed university professors return to work after 10 years

According to Kurdistan Press, Hülya Kandir and Cengiz Erçin, two members of the “Academicians for Peace” initiative, have returned to work at Kocaeli University after about 10 years.

The two university professors were dismissed from Kocaeli University on September 1, 2016, by a government decree with the force of law (KHK) for signing the statement “We will not be partners in this crime”.

The 15th Branch of the Ankara Regional Administrative Court issued a ruling reinstating Hülya Kandir and Cengiz Erçin.Between 2016 and 2018, a total of 406 peace academics were dismissed from their positions by 10 government decrees issued during the state of emergency.

With the issuance of the new decree, the number of academics who have been able to return to their jobs through legal complaints over the past 10 years has reached 16.