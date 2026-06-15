The process of peace and democratic society will come to an end

According to Kordpress, Ramzi Kartal, the co-chairman of Gol Congress, discussed the current developments in the Middle East and the new process of solving the Kurdish problem at a public meeting held in Vorarlberg, Austria.

Referring to the extensive changes in the region, Kartal said: "Today, the Middle East is being redesigned, and in such a situation, the Kurdish people need unity, solidarity and peace more than ever."

Emphasizing the importance of the "third way policy" for the Kurds, he claimed that one of the main goals of the hegemonic powers was to separate Syrian Kurdistan from the Kurdish liberation movement and Kurdish politics. He added: "The resistance of the people of Syrian Kurdistan and Kurds all over the world failed these plans. World powers today see that the Kurds are still standing.

The co-chairman of Congress Gol also said, referring to the political developments of recent years: "Kurds are no longer the Kurds of the past." Today, they have reached a level of organization and political power that can influence the process of developments and play a role in regional equations.

In another part of his speech, Kartal mentioned the process of "Peace and Democratic Society" and stated: "The process started by Abdullah Öcalan will continue and will be successful. "The government also knows very well what consequences the failure of this process will have for Türkiye."

He emphasized that for the continuation and institutionalization of this process, legal and legal reforms are necessary. According to him, the transition from armed struggle to politics requires the creation of legal infrastructure and legal guarantees.

Kartal added: "For the success of this process, the necessary legal framework must be provided so that political activity replaces the previous methods. It is also necessary for this process to rely on legal guarantees and the constitution and not solely depend on the will of individuals or temporary conditions.

Referring to the debates raised in Turkey's political environment, he said that it is possible that some bills and reforms related to the peace process will be put on the agenda before the parliament vacation, but so far the government has not presented any specific and official plan in this regard.

Co-Chairman of Congress Gol also discussed the security policies and dealing with the Kurdish movement and claimed that during the past years, the policy of "criminalization" against the Kurds has been followed at the international level.

He said: "The purpose of introducing the PKK as a terrorist was not only this organization itself. The main goal was to criminalize the Kurdish movement and leave the Kurdish people alone against the policies of the Turkish government.

At the end, Kartal once again emphasized the necessity of maintaining the internal unity of the Kurds and supporting the peace process, and expressed hope that the "peace and democratic society" process would lead to a sustainable solution to the Kurdish issue and stability in the region.