Mit announced the arrest of a senior member of ISIS in Khorasan

According to Kurdpress, Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MET) announced the implementation of an operation against the Daesh group, as a result of which Ahmed Kazanji, a senior member of the media structure of the so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP) branch of Daesh, was arrested.

According to the information published by the security sources, Kazanji was operating under the aliases "Abu Obeidah" ​​and "Abu Ibrahim". According to these sources, after the arrest of Ozgur Altun, with the organizational name "Abu Yasser al-Turki", who was introduced as the media officer of ISIS in Turkey, he took responsibility for the media activities of this group.

Mitt announced that following intelligence measures, it was determined that Kazanji went from Türkiye to Afghanistan and Pakistan and joined ISIS. According to this report, he was active in the camps of this group and played a role in transferring troops from Türkiye to the areas under the influence of ISIS together with Ozgur Alton. Also, after Alton's arrest, he took responsibility for part of the group's organizational activities.

Security sources also claimed that Kazanji survived airstrikes against ISIS positions in Pakistan and planned to resume his activities after illegally entering Turkey.

Following this information, Mitt's forces conducted an operation in the border area and arrested him.

According to the published statement, during preliminary interrogations, Kazanji made confessions about his relationship with Ozgor Alton, the military and ideological training he received in ISIS, as well as his media and propaganda activities for this group.

After completing the initial stages of interrogation, he was transferred to Konya and underwent medical examinations at Maram State Hospital.

Mit announced that this operation has thwarted ISIS's possible plans to carry out actions in Türkiye and has also revealed the networks of this group's human resources transfer.