The international coalition targeted a leader of the "Harasuddin" group in Syria

According to Kordpress, local sources reported that armed drones of the international coalition carried out an operation in the suburbs of Idlib and Aleppo provinces last evening and targeted a commander of the "Harasuddin" group.

According to reports published by local sources in Syria, drones of the international coalition targeted three vehicles in the area of ​​Jabal Sheikh Barakat around the city of Dareh Azza in the western outskirts of Aleppo. Also, in the axis of Mashhad Rohin villages and Deir Hasan town in the north of Idlib, a person who was traveling on a motorcycle was attacked.

According to published information, this operation was carried out against one of the leaders of the "Harasuddin" group named "Sami Al-Aridi" and his companions.

Some other reports also indicate that the headquarters of the 82nd Division affiliated to the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Provisional Government was also targeted. However, so far, no official and confirmed information about the details of this incident and the number of deaths or possible casualties has been published.