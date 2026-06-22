The support of the German philosopher for the peace process and solving the Kurdish problem

According to Kordpress, German philosopher, sociologist and political theorist Alex Demirovic joined the international campaign to support the call for "Peace and Democratic Society" that started after Abdullah Ocalan's message on February 27, 2025.

In a message published in the framework of this campaign, Demirovic declared his support for the efforts to resolve the Kurdish issue peacefully and said: "I support the efforts for a peaceful and democratic resolution of the Kurdish issue. "It is an urgent necessity to end this conflict as soon as possible, which has caused a lot of suffering and pain."

He also emphasized the need for some political reforms in this process and added: "In this process, the release of the elected representatives of the Kurds in Turkey who are in prison and also the realization of local democracy supported by the people is also necessary."

Before this, a number of well-known intellectual and academic figures of the world had supported this campaign. The late French philosopher Edgar Morin, as well as Giorgio Agamben and Nancy Fraser, are among those who have expressed their support for the initiative.

According to this report, the messages of thinkers and intellectuals who supported this process in the first anniversary of the call for "Peace and Democratic Society" have already been published in the form of a book by "Balga" Publishing House.

Who is Alex Demirovic?

Alex Demirovich, born in 1952, is one of the well-known figures of philosophy, sociology and political theory in Germany and one of the prominent representatives of the intellectual tradition of the Frankfurt School. His main areas of activity include critical theory, Marxism, theory of democracy, theory of the state and critique of capitalism.

Born in a working class family, he completed his doctoral studies in the field of Marxist aesthetics and in 1992 established his scientific position with a research on the developments of the Frankfurt School after the Second World War.

Demirovic worked for many years at the Institute for Social Research in Frankfurt and then worked as a professor at Goethe University in Frankfurt. He is especially known for his research on Nikos Poulanzas' theory of government, as well as his role in the development of contemporary critical theory, and today he is considered one of the most influential figures of the left movement and critical theory in Germany.