Kurds want peace and brotherhood

According to Kordpress, public meetings with the slogan "We build peace with the people" continued with the participation of Keskin Binder, the co-chairman of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), in Hakkari province (Julemarg).

In the framework of this program, a delegation consisting of representatives of political parties and civil organizations visited the villages of Begjeneh and Navberoj in Derejik (Robaruk) and then Nahri village in Shamzinan (Shamdinli) and met with the residents of these areas.

Keskin Bayandir, the co-chairman of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), emphasized the necessity of solidarity and coexistence among Kurds, referring to Abdullah Ocalan's view on the national unity of the Kurds, in a public meeting held in the village of Navaroj.

"There should be unity and solidarity in this region," he said. If we live together and brotherly, we will all win. Right across the border is the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the people who live there are our relatives. They tried to separate our gardens, plains, lands and people from each other. Many people lost their lives just to meet their relatives at the borders. Everyone should know that no matter what they do, they cannot separate us from our land or from each other."

The delegation then went to Shamzinan city and met with citizens in Nahri village. In his speech in this village, Binder also mentioned the military installations and bases located in the border areas and said: "Their power is limited to the outposts and forts, but they cannot separate us from each other because we have will." We want peace and brotherhood to prevail at the end of this process. We have killed thousands to achieve this goal and we will win. It is important to believe in our movement and ourselves."