Confessions of a new ISIS member

According to Kurdpress, Omar Deniz Dundar, an ISIS member who was arrested after being handed over by Tahrir al-Sham (HTŞ) in Turkey, made a series of confessions about ISIS activities in Turkey within the framework of using the "effective expression of remorse" law. In his statements, he made allegations about the deadly attack on October 10, 2015 in Ankara, and talked about the role of Yunus Durmaz in planning the attacks on the offices of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) in Adana and Mersin, the plan to attack Nowruz 2015, and several other failed operations. Dondar also claimed that ISIS did not take responsibility for the attack at the time of the Ankara massacre due to ongoing negotiations with the Turkish government.

Omar Deniz Dondar, a member of Daesh and one of the fugitive accused of the October 10 massacre in Ankara, who was recently handed over to Turkey by Tahrir al-Sham (HTŞ), made new confessions about the structure and operations of Daesh in Turkey during his interrogations at the Ankara Security Department.

Dondar, who was interrogated on June 18, 2026, provided information about ISIS activities in the past years, using the provision of "Effective Repentance" (Etkin Pişmanlık). He claimed that the suicide attack on October 10, 2015 in front of the Ankara railway station, which is considered one of the bloodiest attacks in the modern history of Turkey, was carried out on the personal initiative of Yunus Durmaz, the head of Daesh at the time in Deiluk (Gazi-Antep).

According to Dondar, after the attack, Abu Zainab Ansari, the head of ISIS's foreign operations unit, prepared a report on the target groups and sent it to higher levels of the organization, but no approval for the operation was issued. He claimed: "This operation was carried out without receiving permission and funding from the central command and solely based on the personal decision of Younes Dormaz."

Dondar also claimed that ISIS was negotiating with the Turkish government at that time to reach some kind of agreement and therefore did not accept the official responsibility for the Ankara attack. He said that this issue had even caused differences among some branches of ISIS in Deiluk and Samsur (Adi Yaman).

In another part of his confession, this ISIS member revealed the attacks on the offices of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) in Adana and Mersin on May 18, 2015. He said that the simultaneous bombing operation in these two offices, as a result of which four people were injured in HDP building in Adana, was planned by Younes Dormaz.

According to Dondar, the implementation of this operation was carried out by a person with the organizational name "Abu Jihad" and the real identity of Swash Yildiz.

He also claimed that ISIS had planned an attack for Nowruz 2015 (Diyarbakir). According to him, this plan was also prepared by Yunus Dormaz and it was supposed to be implemented by Abdulrahman Alagouz along with a person with the organization name "Waqas" and one of his relatives, but after the withdrawal of one of the agents, the operation was not implemented.

During his interrogation, Dondar claimed that ISIS had plans to assassinate Akram Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, to attack tourist balloons in Cappadocia, to assassinate Andrew Branson, an American priest, in Izmir, as well as to attack institutions and groups related to the queer community, but none of these plans were implemented.

Dondar's confessions were published while the cases related to ISIS attacks in Turkey are still among the most important security and judicial cases in this country, and some parts of these cases have been under secrecy for the past years.