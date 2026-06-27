General amnesty will not be in the new law

According to Kurdpress, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament emphasized that the process of "Turkey without terrorism" has reached its final stages and announced that terrorism will soon be completely removed from the country's agenda. He also said that the law that will be developed in this framework will not have the nature of a general amnesty in any way and will mostly include amendments in the regulations for the execution of sentences.

"In my opinion, a large part of it is done," Kurtolmosch said. In the near future, the issue of terrorism will be completely removed from Türkiye's agenda."

Kurtolmus also reacted to the speculations about the law that is going to be approved in the framework of this process and emphasized: "The law that will be drafted will not have the aspect of amnesty in any way and it should not be perceived as such."

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament added that this law, above all, should be set up in the form of amending the provisions related to the execution of sentences and the manner of execution of punishments, not as a law for amnesty of convicts.