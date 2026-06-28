PKK's opposition to amnesty is understandable

According to Kordpress, Eliza Markus, the author of two books about the PKK's struggle in Turkey, responded to the current debates about the legal framework of the Turkish peace process and the PKK, stating that the rejection of the idea of ​​"general amnesty" by the PKK is not surprising.

According to him, using the concept of "amnesty" creates the assumption that the PKK's struggle for the rights of the Kurds was a criminal act; A subject that this group does not accept.

At the same time, Marcos emphasized that no official plan has been published by the Turkish government regarding the fate of the PKK members or the legal mechanism of the peace process, and Ankara can still provide a solution that takes into account the demands of the Kurdish side.

Marcos's statements are raised while in recent weeks, PKK senior officials have expressed their opposition to the use of the title "Amnesty".

Bese Houzat, one of the co-chairs of the executive council of the Union of Kurdistan Communities, emphasized that PKK members do not want "amnesty" because they do not consider themselves guilty. According to him, what should be followed in the framework of the peace process is the formulation of regulations and legal guarantees to end the conflicts and provide the basis for political participation, not the amnesty of those who, in the belief of this group, have fought for the rights of the Kurdish people.

Also, Zagros Hiva, the PKK spokesperson, emphasized in recent interviews with the media that the peace process should not be defined on the basis of "amnesty", but should be based on legal reforms, guaranteeing the political rights of the Kurds, and creating a legal framework for the implementation of possible agreements.

These positions show that the opposition to the word "amnesty" has become one of the fixed positions of the PKK leaders in the new process of talks, and this group wants a political and legal solution that will provide the basis for the end of the conflict of the past few decades without considering its members as criminals.