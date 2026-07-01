Dealing with the case of fugitive defendants of Ankara railway station explosion

According to Kordpress, the hearing of the accused fugitives of the Ankara railway station explosion was held in the fourth branch of the Ankara Heavy Criminal Court.

This case concerns an attack that took place during the "Labor, Peace, and Democracy" rally—organized by KESK, DİSK, the TTB, and TMMOB—which resulted in the deaths of 104 people.

Families of the victims, as well as representatives from various political parties and civil society organizations, were present at the hearing.

During the proceedings, Ömer Deniz Dündar—a fugitive defendant who had previously been extradited to Turkey—appeared before the court for the first time. This marked the first instance in which one of the case's defendants appeared before the judicial panel and underwent questioning.

Following the verification of his identity, lawyers representing the victims' families questioned the defendant. In response, Ömer Deniz Dündar stated that after being detained by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces, he had provided statements intended for the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

These remarks provoked a reaction from the victims' families, who protested in the courtroom, declaring that despite the passage of years, the pursuit of justice had yet to yield a resolution.

In the wake of these protests, the presiding judge ordered the victims' families to leave the courtroom, but the lawyers present opposed the decision. Ultimately, the court announced a recess.