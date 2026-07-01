Rayan Khaldani welcomed the new coalition of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament

According to Kurdpress, based on the statement published by Rayan Khaldani, he welcomed Shaswar Abdul Wahid in Baghdad and the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of respecting the will of the voters and supporting the formation of legal and strong institutions in the Kurdistan Region.

Also, the formation of a new parliamentary coalition in the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region was welcomed; According to this statement, the coalition includes more than 41 representatives and can play a role in strengthening political stability and maintaining the democratic process.

In the continuation of this meeting, they declared their full support for the decisions of the Iraqi judicial system and the government's actions to deal with corruption, establish the rule of law and protect government institutions.