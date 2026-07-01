The widespread transfer of military forces to government institutions will make the society more secure

According to Kurdpress, the review of the bill to amend the "Specialist Forces" law and some laws related to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the meeting of the Turkish Parliament's General Assembly was accompanied by the continuation of the review of the first part of this plan; The bill, one of the most important provisions of which is to allocate the employment quota in government agencies to the contract forces of the army after the end of the service period.

During this meeting, Dilan Ayan, a representative of Orfa from the Democratic Party, criticized this plan and said that the mandatory allocation of 10% of the annual recruitment capacity of some government institutions to contract forces who have served at least seven years in the army is against the principles of the constitution.

He emphasized that the main issue of the Democratic Party's opposition is not the soldiers themselves, but the government's policy. According to him, the concentration of forces that have been trained for years with security training and approach in jobs that have a direct relationship with society, should be seriously discussed.

On the other hand, the representatives of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the National Movement Party (MHP) defended this clause and considered it a measure to create job opportunities for soldiers after the end of their service and benefit from their experience in the public sector.

Yusuf Ahlatji, a representative of the Justice and Development Party and one of the drafters of the bill, said that the purpose of these reforms is to strengthen the structure of the army's manpower, improve the service conditions of the employees and create a legal framework in accordance with the opinions of the Constitutional Court. He added that this plan also makes the process of transferring contract forces to the category of "expert forces" more transparent.

In another part of the meeting, Bulent Kaya, a representative of the "Rah Nou" party, criticized the temporary ban on the employment of military doctors and dentists after leaving the army and considered it contrary to the freedom of employment.

Representatives of the opposition parties also demanded the reopening of military hospitals. They emphasized that Türkiye, on the eve of hosting the NATO summit, is the only member of this pact that does not have an independent military hospital, and this situation is considered a strategic weakness in terms of the operational capability of the army.

On the other hand, Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the National Defense Commission of the Parliament and former Minister of Defense, defended this bill and said that the proposed reforms were prepared with the aim of increasing the efficiency, deterrence power and status of the Turkish armed forces, and the government will continue its efforts to improve the livelihood and professional status of the military forces.

After the review of the first part of the bill, the parliament meeting was postponed until the afternoon due to the failure of the commission members to continue the negotiations.