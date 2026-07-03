Agreement Between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the New Generation Movemen

Kurdpress

The strategic agreement between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the New Generation Movement is being signed at a time when public dissatisfaction regarding living conditions, the withholding and freezing of civil servant salaries, and the failure to pass a transparent budget law has threatened the economic stability of the Kurdistan Region. The alignment of the PUK—one of the two traditional ruling parties—with the New Generation Movement—the primary critical and opposition force—signals a tactical shift in the political landscape of Kurdistan. The parties have described this agreement as a "response to the current political and economic complexities facing Iraq and the Region" and an "effort to establish a new model of governance based on justice and the separation of powers."

Key Provisions and Implementation Commitments of the Agreement

The agreement signed between Bafel Talabani and Shaswar Abdulwahid outlines a comprehensive framework across six key areas, covering parliamentary and governmental affairs as well as relations with the central government in Baghdad:

Formation of a unified political bloc: Establishing a united front within the Kurdistan Parliament and the Iraqi Council of Representatives to advance reform bills and enact joint initiatives into law.

Support and livelihood package for the upcoming cabinet: Both parties have pledged to implement urgent measures in the next regional government, including the restoration of a portion of withheld or "saved" public sector salaries (facilitated through the opening of bank accounts), the reinstatement of marriage loans for youth, the reduction of public utility tariffs (specifically electricity), and the easing of the tax burden on small business owners.

Resolving the employment crisis: Addressing the status of teachers and daily-wage or contract employees, and establishing an independent body dedicated to creating job opportunities for graduates.

Unified Stance in Baghdad: Alignment within the Iraqi Parliament to safeguard the Kurdistan Region’s budget share and fundamental rights, as well as to address strategic issues such as disputed territories (Article 140) and the Peshmerga forces' budget.

Conditions for Government Formation: Emphasis on the equitable distribution of government posts, the independence of oversight bodies (such as the Integrity Commission) from partisan influence, and a mandate to pass the annual budget in the Kurdistan Parliament.

Strategic Goals: Restoring the separation of powers and ensuring financial transparency.

The medium- and long-term objective of this coalition is to dismantle the centralization of macro-level decision-making in Kurdistan. The document explicitly emphasizes "developing an institution-based governance system that eradicates the monopoly on power."

Other key objectives of this document include effectively consolidating the principle of the separation of powers (legislative, executive, and judicial), ensuring the impartiality of the judiciary, and drafting a constitution for the Kurdistan Region that guarantees civil rights and the region's democratic structure. On the economic front, the primary goal is to establish an independent financial oversight mechanism to ensure full transparency regarding oil and non-oil revenues and the balanced distribution of wealth among the Region's various provinces.

The varied reactions to this agreement raise further doubts about the feasibility of achieving its stated goals; yet, ultimately, should it move from paper to implementation, the agreement could signal the end of the traditional bipolar era and the dawn of a new chapter of "forced pluralism" within the Kurdistan Region's governance structure—serving as a major test for Talabani and Abdulwahid regarding their political futures and the destiny of their respective parties.