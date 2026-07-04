Sulaimani artists sang an anthem for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

According to Kurdpress, a group of young people in Sulaimani released an enthusiastic demonstration entitled “O my leader, O Khamenei, my Imam, my crown”.

This work was produced by a group of artists from the city of Sulaymaniyah in response to the "martyrdom of Ali Khamenei," yet no information regarding the names or identities of these artists has been released.

Performed in Kurdish, the music video conveys themes of praise and mourning for Iran's martyred leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.