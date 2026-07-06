Chambers of Commerce Emphasize Expanding Cross-Border Trade with the Kurdistan Region

According to Kurdpress, this meeting took place on July 3–4 in the city of Gever—located in the Hakkari (Julemerg) province of Turkish Kurdistan—as a specialized gathering titled the "Hakkari Border Logistics Center." Representatives from the Chambers of Commerce of Erbil and Duhok (Kurdistan Region), Urmia (Iranian Kurdistan), and Gever (Turkish Kurdistan) participated in the event.

Shukri Jamil, Head of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaking to Kurdistan24, emphasized the importance of cooperation among the government, academic institutions, and the private sector, stating: "Coordination between these sectors is a prerequisite for the success of any project, and such meetings pave the way for leveraging the strategic potential of border regions."

In recent years, trade between the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdish-populated provinces of Iran and Turkey has been on the rise.

Jafar Nikzad, a representative of the Urmia Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the need for cooperation between the Erbil and Duhok Chambers of Commerce to resolve customs-related issues, noting: "The people of Urmia and the Kurdistan Region share historical ties, and our goal is to activate border markets, thereby enabling the local population to better benefit from these opportunities."

The establishment of free trade zones in certain border areas between the Kurdistan Region and Iran has also contributed to the expansion of trade between the two sides.

Rashid Mustafa Amir-Khan, a member of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce board, highlighted the importance of border crossings—such as Sarziri—and noted that efforts are underway to transform these areas into major commercial and industrial hubs.

Meanwhile, as part of the implementation of the "ASYCUDA" customs system across Iraq and with the aim of enhancing customs coordination, plans are in place to upgrade eligible unofficial border crossings in the Kurdistan Region to official status.

Saleh Ozdemir, President of the Gavar Chamber of Commerce, also stated that the Turkish government is striving to transform the region into a major trade and tourism hub, enabling residents to better utilize the area's geographical potential and land resources.

Participants in the meeting believed that strengthening cooperation among chambers of commerce and enhancing customs coordination could help reduce administrative barriers, facilitate cross-border trade, and boost investment across various regions.