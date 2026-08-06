The status of Mazloum Kobani and Ilham Ahmed after the completion of the integration process

According to Kurdistan Press, according to Amarji's report, the process of implementing the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Transitional Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces has entered the final stage of the first phase, and it is expected that the official dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria will be announced in the coming days. This move, which was one of the main demands of Damascus, paves the way for the beginning of the second phase of the integration of military, administrative and political structures.According to Amarji, along with this development, the possibility of the formation of a new political movement or party is also being discussed; a formation that is said to have a central role in leading Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, although no official announcement has been made yet.

The report also emphasizes that the progress of the integration process in Syria is linked to the peace process between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Diplomatic sources believe that the publication of the legal framework for the peace process in Turkey and the progress of the Syrian negotiations are two related and complementary paths.

Al-Sharaa, Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed meet in Damascus

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the head of the Syrian transitional government, hosted Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed, the PA's senior foreign relations official, in Damascus on August 4.Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani was also present at the meeting, and the two sides discussed the integration process and the future of Kurdish leaders in Syria’s new political structure.

According to local sources who spoke to Amarji, Ilham Ahmed is likely to join the Syrian Foreign Ministry, although his exact position has not yet been determined.

In contrast, Ahmed al-Sharaa would like Mazloum Abdi to take on an official position in Damascus, but Amarji sources say Abdi prefers to focus on forming an inclusive and democratic political movement that is not limited to the Kurds but includes other Syrian ethnic groups and groups.According to these sources, many activists, politicians and administrators who have gained experience in governing the autonomous regions of northern and eastern Syria over the past years are now trying to continue this experience in the form of a nationwide political project in Syria. In their view, although the structures of the autonomous administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces are coming to an end, their political and managerial legacy can be the basis for the formation of new organizations.

Nechirvan Barzani’s role in the integration process

The meeting between Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed with Ahmed al-Sharaa took place just one day after Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, visited Damascus; a visit that Amarji describes as a turning point in relations between Erbil and Damascus.

Abdul Karim Omar, the representative of the autonomous administration in Damascus, expressed hope that Nechirvan Barzani could help remove the remaining obstacles in the integration process in practice.How far has the integration process progressed?

According to Jahan Hossam, the new governor of Qamishlo, the implementation of the agreement is still ongoing and will be followed up in the next phase.

Also, Noureddine Ahmed, the governor of Hasakah, announced that about 70 percent of the integration process has been completed. According to him, thousands of administrative employees have entered the Syrian government structure and receive their salaries from the central government. Also, governors of cities and districts have been appointed, and the integration of the departments of agriculture, internal trade, and consumer protection has also been completed.

Ibrahim Olabi, the Syrian representative to the United Nations, also told Amarji that the negotiation process is moving “on the right track” and as it continues, more officials and former commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces will enter the government structure.In this context, Haji Muhammad (Jia Kobani), a former commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, was recently appointed as the deputy commander of the new Syrian Army's Second Corps.

The Women's Protection Units Case; The Most Important Remaining Obstacle

According to Amarji, the most important unresolved issue in the first phase of the integration is the future of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ).

Abdul Karim Omar had announced that these forces had agreed to join the Syrian Ministry of Interior as a counter-terrorism unit, but the Women's Protection Units issued a statement emphasizing that a final agreement had not yet been reached.

These forces want to maintain their independent structure and continue operating as a women's unit within the framework of the Ministry of Defense, a proposal that the Syrian transitional government has not accepted.Amarji sources say that the first phase of the integration agreement will not be completed until a final agreement is reached on the status of the Women's Defense Units.

According to Amarji, decisions are expected in the coming days on the fate of the Women's Defense Units, the formal dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Autonomous Administration, the new status of Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed, and the formation of a new political movement centered on democracy in Syria.