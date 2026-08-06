Turkish and Syrian Foreign Ministers Meet in Ankara

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Assad Hassan Shaibani, Foreign Minister of the Syrian Interim Government, in Ankara.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not release details about the topics of the two sides’ discussions, but Fidan and Shaibani attended a joint press conference after the meeting.

Referring to Israel’s attacks on Syrian soil, Fidan said at the meeting: “Attacks that target the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria are one of the biggest threats to the stability of this country.»

The Turkish Foreign Minister also addressed the ongoing war in Gaza, saying that the continued Israeli attacks despite the agreement on the Gaza peace plan once again show that Benjamin Netanyahu does not want peace.

He added: “We see that the Netanyahu government has also intensified its violent actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”