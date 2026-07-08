Foreign Ministry Statement on Last Night's US Attacks

According to KurdPress, the statement reads: "In the early hours of Wednesday, Tir 17, 1405, the terrorist US military—in clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter—committed an act of military aggression against several monitoring and surveillance centers along Iran's southern coast. These aggressive attacks also constitute a flagrant violation of Clause 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding on ending the war, which stipulates the cessation of military operations."

Repeated illegal attacks against Iran—coupled with the US Treasury’s decision last night to revoke the waiver for Iranian oil sales (a commitment the US government had made under Clause 10 of the Memorandum of Understanding), the violation of arrangements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and the Zionist regime’s continued military aggression and terrorist acts against Lebanon—have rendered key, fundamental elements of the war-ending agreement ineffective. The US regime, having reneged on its commitments, bears responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphatically reiterates the international legal obligation of all states—particularly neighboring countries situated on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf—to prevent aggressor parties from utilizing their territory and facilities to carry out acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and stresses that any cooperation in the commission of the crime of aggression against Iran constitutes complicity and participation in the crime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the acts of aggression and repeated treaty violations by the United States. Recalling the responsibilities of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General regarding regional and international peace and security, the Ministry emphasizes that the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran—as they have repeatedly demonstrated—will not hesitate to defend Iran’s territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and national security against US military aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, and will target the very source and origin of the aggression.