64 Civilians Killed in Syria During First Week of July

According to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 64 civilians across various regions of Syria lost their lives during the first week of July 2026 due to criminal acts, ISIS attacks, sporadic gunfire, explosions involving landmines and war remnants, and operations by Interim Government forces—a figure that underscores the persistent insecurity and threats facing civilians in the country.

The SOHR report indicates that the majority of the victims died as a result of criminal acts and security-related incidents. Additionally, civilians were killed in attacks by ISIS elements, incidents of sporadic or accidental gunfire, explosions caused by landmines and unexploded ordnance from the war years, and operations conducted by Syrian Interim Government forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that, of the total casualties, 38 people were killed in criminal incidents. Two individuals lost their lives in ISIS attacks, while six others were killed by sporadic gunfire or accidental shootings. Additionally, three civilians died during operations by Syrian Interim Government forces, and two others were killed by the explosion of remnants of war.

The report also notes an attack near the Damascus Palace of Justice, which resulted in the deaths of 13 civilians.

Highlighting these figures, the Syrian Observatory emphasized that despite a reduction in large-scale hostilities in certain areas, insecurity, the activities of armed groups, criminal activity, and the danger of unexploded ordnance remain major threats to the lives of civilians in Syria.