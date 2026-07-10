Mass Gathering by Kobani Residents to Demand Official Recognition of the City's Historic Name

According to Kurdpress, residents of Kobani in Syrian Kurdistan held a massive rally on Thursday, calling for the official recognition of the city's historic name in all official Syrian documents and correspondence.

According to the Hawar News Agency, this gathering was held as part of the grassroots campaign "Protecting the Name of Kobani," with the participation of numerous civil society activists, journalists, intellectuals, and local residents. Under the slogan "Kobani is an identity that will not be forgotten and a name worthy of inclusion in official records," the campaign organizers emphasized the necessity of establishing the city's historical name.

The march began at Peace Square and proceeded to "Free Woman" Square in the city center. Carrying placards with slogans such as "No to Ayn ​​al-Arab, Yes to Kobani," "Kobani is our identity and our red line," and "A name is a right, and Kobani is a historical right," the participants called for the official use of the name Kobani.

At the conclusion of the gathering, a statement was read in both Kurdish and Arabic by representatives of the campaign and a number of citizens. The statement declared that Kobani is not merely the name of a city but a symbol of identity, history, collective memory, and resistance, recognized globally as an emblem of freedom and steadfastness.

It emphasized that the name "Kobani" must be accepted in all official government documents, records, and correspondence, as it reflects the city's historical and cultural reality and embodies the status its people have earned through their sacrifices.

The participants also condemned any disrespect or insults directed at the citizens of Kobani, declaring that the dignity of the city's people is non-negotiable and that any affront to it constitutes an attack on fundamental values.

The statement goes on to reference the 2014 battle for Kobani against ISIS, noting that the world subsequently came to know Syria increasingly through the name "Kobani," and the city emerged as a global symbol of courage, resistance, and invincibility. According to the organizers, despite this international standing, the Syrian government persists in using the name "Ayn al-Arab," thereby ignoring this historical reality.

In conclusion, the organizers called upon all social, cultural, and legal groups, as well as Syrian citizens, to uphold Kobani’s identity, respect the dignity of its people, stand against discriminatory and racist rhetoric, and work together to build a Syria founded on equality and mutual acceptance.

The statement concludes by emphasizing that although names may change in official documents, no one can alter the name enshrined in the people's conscience; a name cemented by the people's sacrifice and blood will not be erased by administrative decisions.

The gathering concluded with chants in support of the name "Kobani" and the resistance of the city's people.