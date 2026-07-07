Another 25 Billion Dinars Discovered in Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister's Corruption Case

According to Kurdpress, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Monday the seizure of an additional 25 billion dinars in the corruption case linked to Adnan al-Jumaili, the Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the council announced in a statement that the investigating judge at the Central Criminal Court for Anti-Corruption cases reported the seizure of an additional 25 billion dinars in cash, one million dollars in banknotes, and five kilograms of gold jewelry in connection with the corruption case involving Adnan al-Jumaili and his associates.

The judge stated that the newly discovered funds had been stashed inside two large plastic bottles and hidden within the accused's home in the city of Tikrit.

He added that this brings the total value of assets seized in the case to 127 billion Iraqi dinars and 24 million US dollars—a figure that does not include the additional real estate, vehicles, and gold that have also been confiscated.

According to this judge, the interrogation and prosecution of other individuals linked to this case will continue until all legal procedures are completed.