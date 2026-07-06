Herki Tribe Blocks Mosul–Erbil Road Following Expiration of Ultimatum

According to Kurdpress, just hours after the deadline set by the family of Khurshid Herki expired, local sources reported that a group of Herki tribesmen had blocked the strategic Mosul-Erbil highway.

This move follows a statement made earlier to the "Ista" media network by a source close to the family, indicating that Rashid Herki—Khurshid Herki’s brother—had given the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) until 8:00 PM to release Khurshid Herki and Haidar. The source warned that failure to do so would result in retaliatory measures, including the targeting of government facilities and oil and gas installations.

Meanwhile, field reports indicate a large-scale deployment of security and military forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to the Khabat and Girdarash sectors, as well as areas surrounding the blocked road. To date, no official from the Kurdistan Region has commented on the details of these developments or the handling of the crisis.

Earlier today, Khurshid Herki and his brother were arrested by Erbil police forces pursuant to a court order. The charges against them include involvement in the killing of a Peshmerga fighter and a civilian, inciting disorder, and damaging public and private property, among others. However, his family and associates offer a different account of the case, maintaining that his arrest is politically motivated.

At present, the situation in the region remains tense, with attention focused on the reaction of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the leaders of the Herki tribe, as well as potential mediation efforts in the coming hours. Meanwhile, claims regarding threats to oil and gas facilities have not yet been confirmed by independent sources or official bodies and should be assessed with caution.