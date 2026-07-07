Dohuk Christians Stage Protest Against Seizure of Their Lands and Properties

According to Kurdpress, a group of Christians in Duhok Province held a protest rally in front of the governor's office to object to the encroachment upon and seizure of lands and properties belonging to the Christian community in the province.

The protesters called on the Governor of Duhok to take immediate measures to put an end to these encroachments and protect the rights of the property owners.

According to the report, numerous committees have been established in recent years in the provinces of Erbil and Duhok to address cases involving the seizure of Christian lands and properties; however, the protesters state that most of these committees have so far failed to resolve the issue.